All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Mayor of Kyiv shows destroyed building of Academy of Decorative Arts in centre of Kyiv – video, photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 25 March 2024, 12:33
Mayor of Kyiv shows destroyed building of Academy of Decorative Arts in centre of Kyiv – video, photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv on 25 March. Website of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

During the morning missile attack on Kyiv, the central part of the building of the Mykhailo Boichuk Kyiv State Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design was destroyed. 

Source: press service of the Ministry of Culture; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on social media 

Details: The ministry reports that the gym, congress hall and exhibition centre were completely destroyed. The premises of the university's departments and auditoriums were also heavily damaged. 

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv on 25 March
Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv on 25 March
Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv on 25 March
Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Law enforcement agencies and the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Early reports indicate that no one was killed; the head of the academy's laboratory was injured. She was hospitalised. 

Details: The Kyiv mayor showed the work of public services at the site of the destruction. 

He said that windows in neighbouring residential buildings were damaged. As of 12:00, there are five injured. Two of them are in hospital. 

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv on 25 March
Photo: Website of the Ministry of Culture

Background:

  • On the morning of 25 March, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, with explosions thundering in the city a few moments later. The city authorities have reported a missile attack that resulted in wreckage falling in the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.
  • Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that air defence units destroyed two Russian ballistic missiles fired on Kyiv from temporarily occupied Crimea on the morning of 25 March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeKyivresignationwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
missile strike
Ukrainian air defence downs both ballistic missiles fired by Russia on Kyiv from Crimea
Missile attack on Kyiv: wreckage falls on city centre and 2 other districts, 5 injured – photo
Russia attacks Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts at night: energy facilities hit, 11 injured
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: