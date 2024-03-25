Mayor of Kyiv shows destroyed building of Academy of Decorative Arts in centre of Kyiv – video, photo

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv on 25 March. Website of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

During the morning missile attack on Kyiv, the central part of the building of the Mykhailo Boichuk Kyiv State Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design was destroyed.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Culture; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on social media

Details: The ministry reports that the gym, congress hall and exhibition centre were completely destroyed. The premises of the university's departments and auditoriums were also heavily damaged.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv on 25 March Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Law enforcement agencies and the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Early reports indicate that no one was killed; the head of the academy's laboratory was injured. She was hospitalised.

Details: The Kyiv mayor showed the work of public services at the site of the destruction.

He said that windows in neighbouring residential buildings were damaged. As of 12:00, there are five injured. Two of them are in hospital.

У столиці рятувальники продовжують розбирати завали постраждалих будівель Київської держакадемії декоративно-прикладного мистецтва і дизайну імені Бойчука. відео Богдана Кутєпова, УП

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv on 25 March Photo: Website of the Ministry of Culture

Background:

On the morning of 25 March, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, with explosions thundering in the city a few moments later. The city authorities have reported a missile attack that resulted in wreckage falling in the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that air defence units destroyed two Russian ballistic missiles fired on Kyiv from temporarily occupied Crimea on the morning of 25 March.

