UK intelligence assesses Russia's ability to form and supply new armies

UK intelligence has analysed whether Russia is capable of forming and providing two new armies, the creation of which was previously announced by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Details: UK Defence Intelligence noted that the exact location and composition of these units were not specified, although it is likely to be a combination of mechanised armoured artillery and logistics units.

It is possible that these new formations are related to previous announcements by the Russian side about the creation of new units and the planned upgrade of already existing brigades to divisions.

UK intelligence added that given Russia's successful recruitment efforts, it is likely that these units could be sufficiently manned.

Quote: "However, given Russia’s limited training, widespread use of legacy equipment, and infrastructure issues, it is likely these units will suffer similar resourcing problems."

