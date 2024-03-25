All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK intelligence assesses Russia's ability to form and supply new armies

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 25 March 2024, 13:42
UK intelligence assesses Russia's ability to form and supply new armies
A soldier of the Russian army instructs conscripts at a recruiting station in the city of Tambov before being sent to serve in the army. Stock photo: getty Images

UK intelligence has analysed whether Russia is capable of forming and providing two new armies, the creation of which was previously announced by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence review on 25 March, reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence noted that the exact location and composition of these units were not specified, although it is likely to be a combination of mechanised armoured artillery and logistics units.

Advertisement:

It is possible that these new formations are related to previous announcements by the Russian side about the creation of new units and the planned upgrade of already existing brigades to divisions.

UK intelligence added that given Russia's successful recruitment efforts, it is likely that these units could be sufficiently manned.

Quote: "However, given Russia’s limited training, widespread use of legacy equipment, and infrastructure issues, it is likely these units will suffer similar resourcing problems."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKdefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
UK
UK warns Putin against using terrorist attack in Moscow to justify war escalation
UK announces new military support package for Ukraine featuring drones and air defence systems
10 Ukrainian pilots undergo basic fighter jet training in UK
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: