10 Ukrainian pilots undergo basic fighter jet training in UK

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 11:42
Stock photo: UK Ministry of Defence

A total of 10 Ukrainian military pilots have completed the basic flight training course in the UK on 22 March under the guidance of Royal Air Force instructors to fly Western fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the UK Ministry of Defence

Details: The report  says that 10 Ukrainian pilots have undergone basic flight, ground and language training in the UK. The pilots will continue their training in France for advanced flight training before moving on to the F-16 training.

The pilots were trained in general aircraft handling, flying by the aircraft’s instruments, low level navigation and advanced formation flying. They also received English language training, which will assist them in their training and enhance interoperability with air forces of NATO member countries.

"I would like to congratulate these brave pilots on completing their initial training here in the UK. 

Thanks to the world-renowned skills of RAF, these pilots have received some of the best training available and are now a step closer to joining the fight against Putin’s illegal invasion," Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Defence, said.  

Although the UK does not operate the F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has chosen to form the core of its modernised air force, the UK Prime Minister and Defence Secretary have consistently called on partners and allies to support an international programme to train and provide Western fighter jets to Ukraine.

As part of this support programme, the first F-16s are scheduled to be delivered to Ukraine in the summer of 2024.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated the UK's intention to support the Air Power Coalition last year by providing basic flight training for Ukrainians. The RAF will continue this support for the next generation of Ukrainian pilots and ground staff.

In December, it was reported that the first group of six Ukrainian pilots had completed their basic training with the Royal Air Force and had begun training to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark.

