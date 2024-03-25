All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU does not rule out possibility of anti-terrorist cooperation with Moscow

European Pravda, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 25 March 2024, 14:45
EU does not rule out possibility of anti-terrorist cooperation with Moscow
Peter Stano, EU’s Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Following a terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast, the EU asserted that it might allow joint counterterrorism cooperation with the Russian Federation under certain conditions, but it is difficult to imagine a basis for cooperation with a country engaged in full-fledged aggression at the moment.

Source: Peter Stano, EU’s Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at a briefing in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stano responded to a question about the possibility of EU-Russia cooperation in the fight against terrorism following the shooting in the Russian suburbs that killed 137 people. The terrorist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Advertisement:

He recalled that, following the start of Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine, the EU essentially suspended all forms of cooperation with Russia because it violates humanitarian and international law.

At the same time, he claimed that the EU was unequivocal in condemning what occurred in Moscow. In their opinion, it was unquestionably a terrorist attack. Stano emphasised that if Russia presented a credible proposal based on rational grounds and consistent with international law, the EU would most likely not refuse.

However, he added that at this point the EU is dealing with a regime that is drawing the country into an illegal war and oppressing its local population, making it difficult to imagine what the basis of cooperation would be.

Stano also stated that to this day, no terrorist attack on Russian territory has been thoroughly investigated – he emphasised that this raises many questions about the attitude of the Russian authorities. 

Stano also stated that nothing indicates Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack near Moscow, which the Kremlin has been insisting on. 

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged the public not to allow Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his associates to spread false information about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in Moscow suburbs, сalling him a pathological liar.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EURussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family made almost US$316,400 in 2023 – President's declaration

Ukrainian state power company introduces emergency outages in three more oblasts

Number of people injured in Russia attack on Odesa rises to 5 – video

Petition for online casino operation restrictions: Zelenskyy orders analytics collection

Zelenskyy dismisses two deputy heads of President's Office

All News
EU
EU ambassadors will not approve agreement on liberalising trade with Ukraine today
EU ambassadors to try to agree on trade terms with Ukraine
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
RECENT NEWS
22:30
Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP
22:28
EXPLAINERWhy do Poles support farmers' protests despite their own comfort and profits
22:18
Ukrainian Air Force comments on deployment of Zircon missiles in Crimea
21:43
Ukrainian and American defence leaders discuss increased supply of air defence systems for Ukraine
21:24
Italian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea – photo
21:06
President Zelenskyy's family made almost US$316,400 in 2023 – President's declaration
21:00
Russian attacks halt unloading of grain in Odesa Oblast ports for nearly 5 days
20:56
Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses investing into French military industrial complex – photo
20:48
Second person steps on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast in one day
20:32
Ukrainian state power company introduces emergency outages in three more oblasts
All News
Advertisement: