Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable

Josep Borrell, chief of European diplomacy, has stated that everyone involved in the Russian nighttime large-scale attack on the Ukrainian infrastructure will be held accountable.

Source: Borrell on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell noted that Russia continued its brutal attacks against the population of Ukraine, where the power infrastructure had been struck with drones and missiles, dozens of civilians had been killed and injured, and the security of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was under threat.

Quote: "This must stop! All responsible will be held to account."

Background:

Earlier, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Foreign Affairs Minister of Lithuania, stated after the large-scale Russian attack on the Ukrainian infrastructure, that the West is making mistakes in its strategy of supporting Ukraine, and it may have consequences for how the story will unfold further.

Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, condemned the Russian air attack on Ukraine on 21-22 March at night.

Brigit Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, called for immediate support for Ukraine after the attack.

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom believes that Russia will almost certainly continue to strike critical targets to the maximum extent permitted by its reserves of aircraft, crews, and armaments, seeking to maintain pressure on the Ukrainian government and population.

