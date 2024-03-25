All Sections
Kyiv authorities post video showing aftermath of 25 March Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital: ten injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 25 March 2024, 14:16
Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

The 25 March Russian air attack on Kyiv has left seven people injured, as reports as of 14:00 indicated. Search and rescue operations are underway, and efforts are ongoing to document yet another crime committed by the Russian military.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram; Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Details: The mayor reported 10 people injured in the Pecherskyi district of the capital. Two of them were hospitalised. One casualty remains in hospital, while the other, a 16-year-old girl, has been discharged. The other casualties were treated on the spot. The кescue team continues to dismantle the rubble of the destroyed building. Information about the possible presence of one person under the rubble has not been confirmed.

Early reports indicated that the Russian attack caused the following:

  • a non-residential building has been hit in the Pecherskyi district, people may be trapped under the rubble, windows in neighbouring houses have been smashed and cars damaged;
  • a building has been struck in the Solomianskyi district, with missile wreckage found in the yard of a residential building;
  • wreckage fell in the yard of a private house in Darnytskyi district.
 

Updated at 15.50: It has been reported that the attack destroyed a 100-square-metre gym in a three-storey building.

The rubble is being cleared. A total of 320 cubic metres of building structures have been removed.

The bomb disposal unit of the State Emergency Service is inspecting the scene for explosives and missile wreckage.

