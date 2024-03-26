Explosion rocks Kharkiv

An explosion rocked Kharkiv during a Russian drone attack on the city on the night of 25-26 March.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "An explosion has been heard in Kharkiv, and there is information that the city is being bombarded by Shahed attack drones. Be careful."

Advertisement:

Update: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported that as of 01:17, at least four explosions had been heard in Kharkiv.

Support UP or become our patron!