All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Biden administration "encourages" Speaker Johnson to bring aid to Ukraine to a vote

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 26 March 2024, 06:49
Biden administration encourages Speaker Johnson to bring aid to Ukraine to a vote
Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden’s administration has again called on Congress to approve a bill on assistance to Ukraine, as this issue is closely related to America's national security.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, White House spokesperson

Details: Karine Jean-Pierre says it is about US national security: "Just as we’re talking about aid to Ukraine, but it is also our own national security.  It’s all connected here."

Advertisement:

She stressed that the best option would be for the House of Representatives to pass the bill that the Senate has already passed. 

And if House Speaker Mike Johnson had brought it to the floor, it would have received overwhelming support, just as it did in the Senate, where 70 to 29 lawmakers voted for it.

Quote: "We encourage, we would encourage and continue to encourage Speaker Johnson to put that bill on the floor."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
USA
Terrorist attack near Moscow had no linkage to Ukraine – White House
US sanctions Russian virtual asset operators
Congressman McCaul reveals when Speaker Johnson may bring Ukraine bill to vote
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: