Biden administration "encourages" Speaker Johnson to bring aid to Ukraine to a vote

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden’s administration has again called on Congress to approve a bill on assistance to Ukraine, as this issue is closely related to America's national security.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, White House spokesperson

Details: Karine Jean-Pierre says it is about US national security: "Just as we’re talking about aid to Ukraine, but it is also our own national security. It’s all connected here."

She stressed that the best option would be for the House of Representatives to pass the bill that the Senate has already passed.

And if House Speaker Mike Johnson had brought it to the floor, it would have received overwhelming support, just as it did in the Senate, where 70 to 29 lawmakers voted for it.

Quote: "We encourage, we would encourage and continue to encourage Speaker Johnson to put that bill on the floor."

