Poland to respond to Russian ambassador's ignoring of summons over Russian missile

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said that Warsaw will respond to the Russian ambassador's disregard of a summons to the Polish Foreign Ministry over the violation of the country's airspace by a Russian missile.

Quote: "This is not the first time that we have had to deal with violations of both the law and international standards (on the part of Russians – ed.)."

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland summoned Russian ambassador Sergei Andreev on Monday because a missile fired as part of the attack on Ukraine in the early hours of 24 March flew over the Lublin Voivodeship in Poland. However, the Russian diplomat ignored the invitation to the ministry.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the Polish authorities will make further decisions in connection with Andreev's behaviour.

"We are in constant contact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister, the President and the National Security Bureau. These should be coordinated decisions of the community because this is the reaction of the entire Polish state," he added.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that further steps could be expected in the coming days. According to him, the ambassador's decision was "absolutely wrong".

"This is a manifestation of contempt, and we cannot treat it indifferently," Kosiniak-Kamysz commented on the words of the Kremlin diplomat, who said he had not been provided with evidence of a Russian missile.

On 24 March at 04:23, Polish airspace was violated by a cruise missile launched from a long-range Russian warplane. The missile entered Polish airspace near the village of Oserdów in the Lublin Voivodeship and remained there for 39 seconds.

In connection with the incident, Poland announced its intention to summon the Russian ambassador to its Foreign Ministry and deliver a letter of protest.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated that Poland will demand explanations from the Russian ambassador regarding the incident with the Russian missile violating Poland's airspace. However, Sikorski noted that it is unlikely that Russia will give any explanations.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Minister of National Defence, stated that Poland would have downed the Russian missile if there had been any signs that it was heading for a target on Polish territory.

