All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Saboteurs attempt to detonate railway line in Poltava Oblast – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 March 2024, 11:22
Saboteurs attempt to detonate railway line in Poltava Oblast – photo
Photo: Prosecutor General's Office

Law enforcement officers have prevented a Russian sabotage attempt on Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian Railways.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Prosecutor General's Office 

Details: The suspects attempted to blow up a section of the railway line connecting the central and eastern regions of Ukraine in Poltava Oblast. 

Advertisement:

In order to carry out the sabotage, they placed a homemade explosive device near the track and under the railway relay cabinet for the power transmission lines. 

 
Homemade explosive device placed near the track.
Photo: Prosecutor General's Office 

The perpetrators planned to trigger the device using a remote control, the SSU reported. The suspects were apprehended at the scene. 

If the device had detonated, the Russians had hoped to disrupt logistical supply routes for weapons, ammunition and fuel for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

Mobile phones were seized from the detainees, which were used to coordinate their criminal actions with their Russian handler, a staff member of the 5th Service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), whose identity has been established by the SSU. 

Ukrainian intelligence said that the FSB representative tasked the agents with carrying out the sabotage on the railway during the large-scale Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure targets in Ukraine on 21-22 March 2024. 

The investigation revealed that the perpetrators were residents of Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

 
Photo: Prosecutor General's Office 

The Security Service investigators have served both detainees with notices of suspicion of sabotage committed under martial law conditions by prior conspiracy.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the suspects are currently being held in custody without the option of bail.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: infiltratorsState Security Service of UkraineOffice of the Prosecutor General
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
infiltrators
Lukashenko claims detention of Ukrainian "saboteurs" in recent counter-terrorist operation
Poland announces detention of Ukrainian suspected of sabotage on behalf of Russia
Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: