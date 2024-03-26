All Sections
It doesn't deserve attention – Ukrainian Security Service Head on his "arrest" in Moscow

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 26 March 2024, 11:19
Vasyl Maliuk. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Russian Basmanny District Court of Moscow has "arrested" Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, in absentia. For his part, he said that the decision to arrest him from the Kremlin's "pet judges" did not deserve any attention.

Sources: Maliuk in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; press service of Moscow's Courts of General Jurisdiction on Telegram

Quote from Maliuk: "The decision to arrest me by the Kremlin's pet judges does not deserve any attention. I, like all Ukrainians, am interested in only one court - the one that will hold trial over their master Putler. We are doing everything in our power to see this war criminal on the bench in The Hague as soon as possible." [Putin is often referred to as Putler, as he is an aggressor like Adolf Hitler was – ed.]

Details: It became known on 26 March that the Basmanny District Court of Moscow had "arrested" Maliuk in absentia and put him on the federal and international wanted list. He is accused of a terrorist attack.

Background:

  • The day before, Maliuk said that former MP Illia Kyva, convicted of high treason, was killed by shots to the chest and head, and Russian writer, Ukrainophobe and politician Zakhar Prilepin sustained serious injuries to his pelvis and legs after a car explosion.

