Ukrainian HIMARS destroy Russian Buk missile system – video

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile system Buk on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: press service of Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Special Operations Forces report that the operators of the 3rd Sviatoslav the Brave Special Regiment detected a Russian Buk missile system while conducting reconnaissance on the Zaporizhzhia front.

The missile-artillery unit of the Defence Forces targeted the missile system from a HIMARS multiple-launch missile system.

As a result, the Buk system was destroyed.

