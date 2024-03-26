All Sections
Ukrainian HIMARS destroy Russian Buk missile system – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 March 2024, 15:27
Ukrainian HIMARS destroy Russian Buk missile system – video
screenshot

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile system Buk on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: press service of Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Special Operations Forces report that the operators of the 3rd Sviatoslav the Brave Special Regiment detected a Russian Buk missile system while conducting reconnaissance on the Zaporizhzhia front.

The missile-artillery unit of the Defence Forces targeted the missile system from a HIMARS multiple-launch missile system.

As a result, the Buk system was destroyed.

Subjects: Special Operations Forceswar
