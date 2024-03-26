All Sections
UN mission records execution of 32 Ukrainian POWs over winter

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 March 2024, 22:19
UN mission records execution of 32 Ukrainian POWs over winter
Video of an execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Screenshot: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The UN's 38th report on the human rights situation in Ukraine has recorded that 32 Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by the Russian invaders in the period from 1 December 2023 to 29 February 2024. This is significantly more than in any previous period.

Source: UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine report, published on 26 March; Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Details: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission documented credible reports of executions of at least 32 Ukrainian prisoners of war in 12 separate cases between December 2023 and February 2024, significantly more than in any previous period. The mission conducted independent verification in three of these cases.

The experts also interviewed 60 Ukrainian servicemen recently released from captivity and found that most of them had been subjected to sexual violence.

According to Danielle Bell, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, respondents said that Russian servicemen and officials tortured prisoners with beatings, electric shocks, positional torture, threats of execution, and mock executions. 

Quote from the report: "Most of the interviewed Ukrainian POWs said that they had been able to communicate in writing with their families at some point during their internment. The correspondence allowed by Russian authorities, however, did not fully comply with the requirements of IHL."

Details: The report also contains information on the violence of the Russian administration against residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine. This includes the killing of civilians, arbitrary detentions, and restrictions on freedom of expression.

Quote from the report: "OHCHR documented that conflict-related violence in Ukraine killed at least 429 civilians and injured 1,375 between 1 December 2023 and 29 February 2024.

In December 2023 and January 2024, large-scale attacks through missiles and loitering munitions launched by Russian armed forces across Ukraine caused a spike in civilian casualties compared with the preceding months."

