Russian attacks on cities and sham elections in temporarily occupied areas are interconnected

The United States has stated that Russia's so-called elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and missile attacks on peaceful settlements are interconnected, as they are part of the Kremlin's comprehensive strategy to seize the land of a neighbouring state.

Source: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Representative to the UN, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "I want to start by condemning Russia’s devastating missile attacks on Odesa today (15 March) – attacks that left at least 14 people dead (death toll has already risen to 20 – ed.), and dozens more wounded.

This violence is unconscionable, and it is inextricably linked with the matter we are here to discuss: Sham presidential elections in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories."

Details: Thomas-Greenfield noted that there is an old saying for those who still do not understand Russia's true intentions in Ukraine: "Once is a fluke. Twice is a coincidence. And three times is a pattern."

In this context, Thomas-Greenfield stated that the attempted annexation of Crimea and the sham referendum were not a coincidence, and the presidential elections on the peninsula four years ago were not a coincidence. After all, both of these illegitimate actions were caused by the Kremlin's attempts to legitimise Putin's attempt to seize the land.

Therefore, she said, "Russia’s tactic of holding sham elections in Ukraine’s occupied territories is, in fact, a pattern." At the same time, Russia’s aggression and violence in Ukraine complement their malicious intentions.

Thomas-Greenfield stressed that the United States would never recognise Russia's claims to any sovereign territory of Ukraine.

"And we unequivocally condemn Russia’s continued occupation of parts of Ukraine," she highlighted.

She called on the international community to join the United States in bringing to justice those responsible for organising and conducting the sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories.

Thomas-Greenfield also urged the so-called election observers to refrain from legitimising the process: "Anyone propped up by the Kremlin to lend a flimsy veneer of legitimacy is simply a pawn in their game."

