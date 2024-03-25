Russians attack Kherson Oblast using artillery, aircraft and drones, killing man

The Russians dropped explosives from a drone near the settlement of Novoberyslav in Kherson Oblast on 25 March, killing a 71-year-old man.

Source: a statement by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "The body of a 71-year-old man was found near the settlement of Novoberyslav. He is thought to have been killed by an explosive dropped from a UAV."

Advertisement:

Details: The Prosecutor’s Office reported that on 25 March the Russians launched attacks on the city of Kherson and the liberated settlements in Kherson Oblast using artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, drones and aircraft. Residential buildings, outbuildings, administrative buildings and a car were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!