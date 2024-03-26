Russians drop explosives from UAV on resident of Beryslav

Russian invaders carried out a drone attack on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, injuring a local resident on the afternoon of 26 March.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army continues to attack Beryslav from UAVs. A 50-year-old man received an explosive injury and leg injuries when an explosive object was dropped from a UAV."

Details: It is reported that the man was taken to hospital. Doctors are helping him.



On 25 March, a 71-year-old man was killed by an explosive dropped from a UAV near Novoberyslav, Kherson Oblast.

