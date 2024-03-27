Armoured vehicles coalition holds first meeting in Warsaw

The first meeting of representatives of the member states of the armoured vehicles coalition in support of Ukraine took place in Warsaw on 26 March, with the Ukrainian delegation headed by Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Defence

Quote from Havryliuk: "The armoured vehicles coalition aims to strengthen the armoured shield of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, to jointly increase the capabilities of our army in the fight against the Russian aggressor, to ensure the effective operation, maintenance, repair of equipment and weapons provided to us by our allies."

Advertisement:

Details: The meeting resulted in a consolidated position on strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine's technical park with certain armoured vehicles and organising a system for their repair.

Four syndicates have been created within the coalition, each with different tasks: supplying weapons and ammunition for Western armoured vehicles; providing maintenance for these vehicles; training crews and technicians; and developing effective tactics for using armoured vehicles on the battlefield.

In the long term, the member countries of the tank coalition and armoured vehicles coalition will help Kyiv create the future armoured fleet of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and establish an innovative industrial partnership with Ukraine.

Background:

The creation of the Armoured Vehicle Coalition was initiated by Poland and Germany and supported by the UK, Sweden and Italy.

The UK, along with Latvia, leads the international drone coalition formed within the framework of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence.

Support UP or become our patron!