Ukrainian forces manage to decrease intensity of Russian offensive near Avdiivka

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have managed to decrease the intensity of the offensive actions of the Russians on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Maksym Zhorin, Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "As of now we have managed to slightly decrease the intensity of the enemy’s offensive actions on the Avdiivka front. The Russians cannot conduct the offensive all along the frontline here, being forced to localise their attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: Zhorin noted it does not mean that the Russians gave up their attempts to conduct the offensive, and losing a significant amount of military equipment and infantry on a daily basis does not affect their plans concerning the offensive.

Background:

The situation on the Avdiivka front remains extremely difficult. Although Ukrainian forces have inflicted critical damage on Russian forces, the latter still outnumber the former and are continuing to push forward.

Support UP or become our patron!