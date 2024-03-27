Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief considers Telegram problem for national security, but sees benefits too

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), says that the messaging app Telegram poses a threat to Ukraine's national security.

Source: Lieutenant General Budanov at the Kyiv Stratcom Forum 2024, as quoted by hromadske

Quote: "So anyone can create a channel and start writing whatever they want on it, and when they start doing that, they hide behind the fact that there is freedom of the media. But this is not media freedom; this is something else."

Details: Budanov also added that he is against any clampdown on freedom of speech, but not when anyone can set up a channel and write "whatever they want".

However, he said, Telegram does help to provide people in the temporarily occupied territories with information.

"It has a destructive effect here in many ways, but it also helps us to keep people in the occupied territories informed. That is something that more or less works," the DIU head noted.

