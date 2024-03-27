Russian Forces attack village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 12-year-old boy

The Russian Forces attacked the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 27 March, killing a 12-year-old boy.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation states that at around 21:20 on 27 March, the Russian military attacked the village of Borova in the Izium district. A 12-year-old boy was killed.

Residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged in the village. The exact type of weapon is being established."

Details: Under the procedural supervision of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

