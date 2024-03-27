All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Forces attack village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 12-year-old boy

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 March 2024, 23:04
Russian Forces attack village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 12-year-old boy
Stock photo: Getty images

The Russian Forces attacked the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 27 March, killing a 12-year-old boy.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation states that at around 21:20 on 27 March, the Russian military attacked the village of Borova in the Izium district. A 12-year-old boy was killed.      

Advertisement:

Residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged in the village. The exact type of weapon is being established."

Details: Under the procedural supervision of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastProsecutor's Officecasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with various weapons, injuring 4 civilians and causing severe damage – photo
Russian troops strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 4 women
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, killing one civilian
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: