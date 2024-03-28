All Sections
Ukrainian developers test UAV sensor technology for demining purposes

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 March 2024, 16:00
Ukrainian developers test UAV sensor technology for demining purposes
Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Ukrainian developers are testing sensor technology to look for mines at test sites and are working on the detection of explosive objects.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Quote: "On a test site of the State Emergency Service, the Postup Charitable Foundation tests an improved mount that stabilises the equipment and allows for greater measurement accuracy as part of the MinesEye project, which aims to develop a multi-sensory system that at this point uses a magnetometer suspended from a UAV to detect explosive objects."

Details: It should be noted that the drone was also equipped with a camera used for orthophotography, which takes 5-7 photos per second or 120,000 pictures from one hectare, allowing the operator to create an extremely detailed photo map that is synchronised with other measurement results. MinesEye specialists have also created their own software for processing survey results.

Currently, developers are working to train artificial intelligence to analyse photos taken with an orthophoto camera and detect anti-tank mines. This will detect plastic mines that a magnetometer may miss.

It is also reported that the UADamage development team is working on this test facility. They survey the territory with a magnetometer and orthoimagery and scan areas in the infrared spectrum. In the near future, they intend to add a ground-penetrating radar. The collected data is combined to create a multi-level map of the surveyed area.

Background:

  • On 21 March, the Polish charitable foundation Fundacja POSTUP began testing new technology for detecting mines and explosives using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near the city of Kyiv.

Subjects: demining
demining
Greece joins Ukraine demining coalition
Mechanised demining vehicles clear 47.3 hectares of land in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo
Mine clearance of Kherson Oblast's right bank will take two years
