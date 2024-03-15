Greece joins Ukraine demining coalition

Greece has joined the demining coalition initiated by Lithuania and established within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format).

Source: Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias during a visit to Vilnius on 15 March, European Pravda reports

Details: In his speech, Dendias emphasised Greece's support for Ukraine and said the invasion was "a gross violation of its national sovereignty and international law".

"And we are pleased to have recently joined the demining coalition under your leadership and signed the agreement in your presence in Brussels," he added, addressing his Lithuanian counterpart Arvydas Anušauskas.

Anušauskas, in turn, thanked Greece for joining the Ukraine demining coalition, which is jointly led by Lithuania and Iceland.

"We need to send out a mutual message about our steadfast commitment to continue supporting Ukraine," the Lithuanian defence minister added.

Background:

The demining coalition encompasses elements of both humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine’s liberated territories and combat mine clearance in the contact zone with Russian troops.

In January, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence hosted the demining coalition’s first meeting, at which representatives of the countries willing to join the coalition discussed their plans and further work.

In total, the coalition includes about 20 countries, with Czechia and Hungary being among the most recent members.

