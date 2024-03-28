All Sections
More than 5,000 anti-tank concrete barriers installed in Odesa Oblast – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 March 2024, 18:53
PHOTO: Centre for Strategic Communications

More than 5,000 concrete pyramids, the so-called dragon’s teeth, have been installed as part of the development of the regional defence system in Odesa Oblast. 

Source: Department of Strategic Communications of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The regional state administration of the region reports the build-up of modern fortifications, which provide for a system of trenches, dugouts and other shelters, both for personnel and equipment."

PHOTO: Centre for Strategic Communications 
 
PHOTO: Centre for Strategic Communications 

Details: It is reported that the trenches are protected from leaks, waterproofed and improved with wood and embankment. 

Background:

  • On 4 March, Armyinform news agency showed how two-metres high trenches were dug in Donetsk Oblast.

