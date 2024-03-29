6 people seek medical care following Russia's large-scale missile attack – photo

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has reported that six people, including one child, have sought medical assistance after a Russian large-scale missile attack.

Source: Klymenko on Telegram

Photo: Cherkasy State Emergency Service

Quote: "The enemy attacked energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, as well as people’s homes, with missiles and drones. In total, 10 regions were targeted. Immediately after the strikes, six people, including a child, sought medical assistance."

Photo: Cherkasy State Emergency Service

Details: Klymenko said that over 150 emergency service staff and 35 specialised appliances of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) are currently working on dealing with the aftermath of the night and morning strikes by Russia.

Photo: Ihor Klymenko on telegram

Around 10 residential buildings have been destroyed, and dozens more have been damaged. Investigators are documenting the crimes of the Russian Federation, while SES psychologists and the National Police are working with the people who were affected.

