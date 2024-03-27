All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv rises – photo, video

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 March 2024, 21:12
Number of people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv rises – photo, video
Photo: State Emergency Service of Mykolaiv Oblast

Russian troops targeted Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile on 27 March, and eight people were injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Mykolaiv Oblast

Quote: "In the afternoon, [the Russians - ed.] targeted an industrial facility. A fire broke out in a three-storey building.

Advertisement:

It is now known that eight people were injured, and they received first aid."

 
 
 

Background: 

Ukraine's South Defence Forces reported that the Russians presumably fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile on Mykolaiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mykolaivmissile strikeState Emergency Service
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Mykolaiv
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with ballistic missile, injuring civilians
Russians strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles: 1 civilian killed, several more wounded
Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv: man dies in hospital, number of casualties rises to 8 – video
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: