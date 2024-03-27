Number of people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv rises – photo, video

Russian troops targeted Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile on 27 March, and eight people were injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Mykolaiv Oblast

Quote: "In the afternoon, [the Russians - ed.] targeted an industrial facility. A fire broke out in a three-storey building.

It is now known that eight people were injured, and they received first aid."

Background:

Ukraine's South Defence Forces reported that the Russians presumably fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile on Mykolaiv.

