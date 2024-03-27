Ukraine's Emergency Service warns of Russian bombs in border areas

The State Emergency Service warns of spherical fragmentation air bombs used by the Russians to remotely mine Ukraine's border areas.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "At first glance, they resemble a small silver ball. Their appearance may draw the attention of children. So, warn your loved ones about the danger!"

Details: One RBK-500 cassette contains 565 ShoAB-0.5 ball bombs, each weighing 400 grams.

The emergency services warn that these munitions have a wide range of destruction: when they fly around and fall to the ground, some of them do not detonate. They can be triggered by any touch, despite the lack of a seismic sensor.

The State Emergency Service reminds citizens of a simple rule: never approach or touch explosive objects. Such findings must be reported immediately to 101. Bomb disposal experts are the only ones who perform extremely dangerous work, such as the disposal of explosive devices.

Previously: The Russians used dangerous projectiles, spherical fragmentation air bombs ShoAB-0.5, in the north of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast on the night of 4-5 March.

