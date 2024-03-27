All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Emergency Service warns of Russian bombs in border areas

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 March 2024, 20:51
Ukraine's Emergency Service warns of Russian bombs in border areas
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service warns of spherical fragmentation air bombs used by the Russians to remotely mine Ukraine's border areas.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "At first glance, they resemble a small silver ball. Their appearance may draw the attention of children. So, warn your loved ones about the danger!"

Advertisement:

Details: One RBK-500 cassette contains 565 ShoAB-0.5 ball bombs, each weighing 400 grams.

The emergency services warn that these munitions have a wide range of destruction: when they fly around and fall to the ground, some of them do not detonate. They can be triggered by any touch, despite the lack of a seismic sensor.

The State Emergency Service reminds citizens of a simple rule: never approach or touch explosive objects. Such findings must be reported immediately to 101. Bomb disposal experts are the only ones who perform extremely dangerous work, such as the disposal of explosive devices.

Previously: The Russians used dangerous projectiles, spherical fragmentation air bombs ShoAB-0.5, in the north of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast on the night of 4-5 March. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: miningwarState Emergency Service
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
mining
Russia lost ability to mine Black Sea, but there is more than enough demining work
270 people died from mines and other explosive devices since beginning of full-scale invasion
Russian official who drove over mine in Belgorod Oblast dies
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: