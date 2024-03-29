All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine brings back bodies of 121 fallen defenders

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 March 2024, 12:00
Ukraine brings back bodies of 121 fallen defenders
Photo: Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

As a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 121 fallen defenders were handed over to Ukraine.

Source: Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: In particular, 12 bodies of defenders who fought on the Luhansk front, 107 fallen soldiers from the Donetsk front and 2 defenders from the Zaporizhzhia front were repatriated.

Advertisement:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify them.

After identification, the bodies of the Ukrainian defenders will be handed over to their families for proper funeral.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
war
Russia takes 25 Ukrainian soldiers captive during Ukraine's withdrawal from Avdiivka – Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi
Russian troops fail to advance on strategic directions – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
If Russians move on Kharkiv again, it will become fatal for them – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: