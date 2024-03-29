Ukraine brings back bodies of 121 fallen defenders

Photo: Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

As a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 121 fallen defenders were handed over to Ukraine.

Source: Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: In particular, 12 bodies of defenders who fought on the Luhansk front, 107 fallen soldiers from the Donetsk front and 2 defenders from the Zaporizhzhia front were repatriated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify them.

After identification, the bodies of the Ukrainian defenders will be handed over to their families for proper funeral.

