All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian troops fail to advance on strategic directions – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 29 March 2024, 11:46
Russian troops fail to advance on strategic directions – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops failed to make significant advances on strategic sectors of the front, and their territorial gains are of merely tactical importance.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, in an interview with Ukrinform 

Quote: "The situation at the front is very difficult. However, the situation at the front remains the same. Of course, every day requires our soldiers and officers to be at their full strength. But we don't just defend ourselves; we also advance in different directions every day.

Advertisement:

Recently, we have retaken more positions than we have lost. The enemy failed to make significant strategic progress; any territorial gains, if they exist, are of tactical importance. We have control over this situation."

Details: Syrskyi noted that the Russian forces have increased their efforts, enjoying a numerical advantage in personnel, and continue to employ massive assault tactics. According to him, the use of KABs (air-launched gliding bombs) has increased significantly.

The Ukrainian army, the Commander-in-Chief says, "learned to fight not with the amount of ammunition, but with the skill of using the weapons that are at their disposal."

"In addition, we capitalise on the advantages of unmanned aircraft. However, the enemy is attempting to catch up with us using this effective weapon," said Sirskyi.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
war
If Russians move on Kharkiv again, it will become fatal for them – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on "enlisting 500,000 more people": This figure dropped significantly after audit
Ukraine's air defence downs 24 Russian targets over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, casualties reported
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: