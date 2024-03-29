Russian troops fail to advance on strategic directions – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Russian troops failed to make significant advances on strategic sectors of the front, and their territorial gains are of merely tactical importance.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "The situation at the front is very difficult. However, the situation at the front remains the same. Of course, every day requires our soldiers and officers to be at their full strength. But we don't just defend ourselves; we also advance in different directions every day.

Advertisement:

Recently, we have retaken more positions than we have lost. The enemy failed to make significant strategic progress; any territorial gains, if they exist, are of tactical importance. We have control over this situation."

Details: Syrskyi noted that the Russian forces have increased their efforts, enjoying a numerical advantage in personnel, and continue to employ massive assault tactics. According to him, the use of KABs (air-launched gliding bombs) has increased significantly.

The Ukrainian army, the Commander-in-Chief says, "learned to fight not with the amount of ammunition, but with the skill of using the weapons that are at their disposal."

"In addition, we capitalise on the advantages of unmanned aircraft. However, the enemy is attempting to catch up with us using this effective weapon," said Sirskyi.

Background:

In the same interview, Syskyi emphasised that a possible attack on Kharkiv would be a fatal mistake for Russia.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that since the start of offensive operations in October 2023, Russian troops seized 505 square kilometres of Ukraine's territory.

Support UP or become our patron!