Former Defence Council secretary to work in diplomacy, Zelenskyy says

Oleksii Danilov, former secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, will continue his work in diplomacy.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a presentation of a new NSDC secretary; Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "Oleksii Miacheslavovych [Danilov] will continue his work in a different sphere – diplomacy."

Details: The president thanked Danilov for years of powerful professional work.

Previously: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will continue to work in diplomacy as well.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has sent a corresponding request to the UK.

Background:

On 26 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the position of secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine. He appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who previously served as the chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as the new NSDC secretary.

Oleksii Danilov, National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, reflected on his four years of service and thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust in him.

