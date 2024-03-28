Russia creates new administrative elite in Ukraine's occupied territories – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence spoke about the Russification policy in Ukraine's occupied territories in order to align their legal and political systems with the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 28 March on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The analysts noted that these measures are related to Russian leader Vladimir Putin's plans to create a new administrative elite, as stated in his address to the public last month, as well as the issuance of a presidential decree in January 2024 to establish a new personnel reserve.

Advertisement:

UK intelligence drew attention to the fact that the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service has opened a magistracy in the specialty State and Municipal Administration, which, according to a university representative, will provide graduates with skills to work at all levels of government, particularly in the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The agency also cited a statement from the Russian Federation's Ministry of Justice, Konstantin Chuychenko, claiming that Moscow has established 58 federal penal institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"It is likely that the establishment of a master’s programme is partly aimed at overcoming the shortage of willing and skilled personnel in Russian government roles in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the report reads.

Other Russification measures, according to the intelligence service, include "extending the Russian justice system, imposing a Russian curriculum, issuing Russian passports, and building Russian telecommunications infrastructure."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!