Number of people injured in Russia attack on Odesa rises to 5 – video

The number of people injured in the 29 March Russian attack on the city of Odesa has risen to five.

Source: Hennadii Trukhanov, mayor of Odesa

Quote: "The Defence Forces downed both missiles, but missile wreckage fell [on Odesa]. Five people have been injured, mainly a 15-year-old boy who was outside during the attack. He was hospitalised at a children’s clinical hospital."

Details: One of the social institutions of Odesa was also damaged – a few windows have been broken. The wards and the staff of the institution were in a shelter at the time.

Background: On 29 March, Russia struck the city of Odesa with two guided aerial missiles, which the Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down.

