All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of people injured in Russia attack on Odesa rises to 5 – video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 29 March 2024, 20:26
Number of people injured in Russia attack on Odesa rises to 5 – video
Screenshot: video by Trukhanov

The number of people injured in the 29 March Russian attack on the city of Odesa has risen to five.

Source: Hennadii Trukhanov, mayor of Odesa

Quote: "The Defence Forces downed both missiles, but missile wreckage fell [on Odesa]. Five people have been injured, mainly a 15-year-old boy who was outside during the attack. He was hospitalised at a children’s clinical hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: One of the social institutions of Odesa was also damaged – a few windows have been broken. The wards and the staff of the institution were in a shelter at the time.

Background: On 29 March, Russia struck the city of Odesa with two guided aerial missiles, which the Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikechildren
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
missile strike
Ukrainian forces show aftermath of Russian missile wreckage crashing in Odesa – photo
Russian Federation attacks Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal missiles at night: critical infrastructure facility damaged
Large-scale attack at night: Ukraine's air defence destroys 84 out of 99 weapons Russians used to attack
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: