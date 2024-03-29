President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published his 2023 income declaration, which states that last year his family made almost UAH 12.5 million (about US$316,400).

Quote: "According to the declaration, the income of the Head of State and members of his family was UAH 12,423,008, including UAH 7,455,972 (about US$188,700) in income from selling domestic bonds."

Details: Zelenskyy’s family’s income in 2023 mainly consisted of salaries, bank interest and income from renting out property. The total amount was UAH 4,967,036 (about US$125,700).

Their income was higher than in 2022 due to the resumption of rent payments.

The balance of Zelenskyy’s family’s funds as of the end of 2023 has decreased by almost UAH 2,800,000 (about US$70,900).

There were no significant changes in the president’s assets, property, vehicles etc. in 2023.

Update: Zelenskyy owns an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 131.9 sq. m, along with a parking space (20.9 sq. m), a parking space-garage (20.7 sq. m), 25% of an apartment in Kyiv co-owned with the Shefir brothers with an area of 254.5 sq. m, and 50% of an apartment co-owned with Serhii Shefir with an area of 198.6 sq. m.

[The brothers Borys and Serhii Shefir worked as screenwriters and producers at Kvartal 95 Studio, the Ukrainian TV production company founded by Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Serhii went on to become Zelenskyy’s First Assistant when he was elected president, and survived an assassination attempt in 2021 – ed.]

Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, owns an apartment in Crimea (Livadia) with an area of 129.8 sq. m and a 16.1-sq.-m parking space. She also co-owns a non-residential space with Olena and Larysa Shefir with an area of 337.8 sq. m, and a Kyiv apartment with an area of 284 sq. m.

The couple each own several expensive watches: Breguet, Rolex, Tag Heuer, Piaget and Bovet.

The Zelenskyys also own a 2016 Land Rover and a 2014 Mercedes-Benz S 500 4Matic.

Zelenskyy’s annual salary as president of Ukraine was UAH 336,000 (about US$8,600) in 2023.

