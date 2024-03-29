All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 29 March 2024, 21:06
President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published his 2023 income declaration, which states that last year his family made almost UAH 12.5 million (about US$316,400).

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "According to the declaration, the income of the Head of State and members of his family was UAH 12,423,008, including UAH 7,455,972 (about US$188,700) in income from selling domestic bonds."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy’s family’s income in 2023 mainly consisted of salaries, bank interest and income from renting out property. The total amount was UAH 4,967,036 (about US$125,700).

Their income was higher than in 2022 due to the resumption of rent payments.

The balance of Zelenskyy’s family’s funds as of the end of 2023 has decreased by almost UAH 2,800,000 (about US$70,900).

There were no significant changes in the president’s assets, property, vehicles etc. in 2023.

Update: Zelenskyy owns an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 131.9 sq. m, along with a parking space (20.9 sq. m), a parking space-garage (20.7 sq. m), 25% of an apartment in Kyiv co-owned with the Shefir brothers with an area of 254.5 sq. m, and 50% of an apartment co-owned with Serhii Shefir with an area of 198.6 sq. m.

[The brothers Borys and Serhii Shefir worked as screenwriters and producers at Kvartal 95 Studio, the Ukrainian TV production company founded by Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Serhii went on to become Zelenskyy’s First Assistant when he was elected president, and survived an assassination attempt in 2021 – ed.]

Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, owns an apartment in Crimea (Livadia) with an area of 129.8 sq. m and a 16.1-sq.-m parking space. She also co-owns a non-residential space with Olena and Larysa Shefir with an area of 337.8 sq. m, and a Kyiv apartment with an area of 284 sq. m.

The couple each own several expensive watches: Breguet, Rolex, Tag Heuer, Piaget and Bovet.

The Zelenskyys also own a 2016 Land Rover and a 2014 Mercedes-Benz S 500 4Matic.

Zelenskyy’s annual salary as president of Ukraine was UAH 336,000 (about US$8,600) in 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyydeclaration
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy changes Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff
Zelenskyy reveals how US reacted to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries – WP
Zelenskyy: We need ATACMS to attack airfields in Crimea, not Russian territory – the WP
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: