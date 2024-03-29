Zelenskyy changes Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy changed the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 29 March.

Source: a decree on the President’s Office website

Details: Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), was appointed as the coordinator of the Staff.

The President also appointed Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

Former NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov was removed from the Staff.

Background: Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council on 26 March and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who had previously headed the Foreign Intelligence Service, to replace him. Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

