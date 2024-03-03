Explosions rock Dnipro overnight
Sunday, 3 March 2024, 02:20
The sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro on the night of 2-3 March.
Source: Suspilne Dnipro, a Dnipro-based branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Suspilne reported that explosions had been heard in Dnipro.
Advertisement:
In addition to the reports of explosions in Dnipro, Ukraine's Air Force issued a missile threat warning in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!