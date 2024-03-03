All Sections
Explosions rock Dnipro overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 02:20
Explosions rock Dnipro overnight
An explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

The sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro on the night of 2-3 March.

Source: Suspilne Dnipro, a Dnipro-based branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions had been heard in Dnipro.

In addition to the reports of explosions in Dnipro, Ukraine's Air Force issued a missile threat warning in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Advertisement: