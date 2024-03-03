Russian missiles hit Dnipro, fire breaks out

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on the night of 2-3 March, sparking a fire.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians launched a missile attack on Dnipro after midnight. A fire broke out at the site of the hit. Emergency workers have put out the flames."

Details: Lysak added that Russian troops sent a kamikaze drone to target the town of Nikopol.

In addition, Russian artillery struck Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A dacha (country house) was damaged in the latter. Other areas are being inspected.

