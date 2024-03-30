Russia loses 730 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 30 March 2024, 07:57
The Russians lost another 730 soldiers and 45 UAVs over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 441,520 (+730) military personnel;
- 6,951 (+29) tanks;
- 13,284 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,006 (+15) artillery systems;
- 1,023 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 736 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,701 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,046 (+24) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,670 (+25) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,814 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
