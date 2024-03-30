Russia loses 730 soldiers over past day

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians lost another 730 soldiers and 45 UAVs over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

441,520 (+730) military personnel;

6,951 (+29) tanks;

13,284 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

11,006 (+15) artillery systems;

1,023 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

736 (+1) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,701 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,046 (+24) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,670 (+25) vehicles and tankers;

1,814 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!