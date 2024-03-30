All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 730 soldiers over past day

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 30 March 2024, 07:57
Russia loses 730 soldiers over past day
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians lost another 730 soldiers and 45 UAVs over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • 441,520 (+730) military personnel;
  • 6,951 (+29) tanks;
  • 13,284 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,006 (+15) artillery systems;
  • 1,023 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 736 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,701 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,046 (+24) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 14,670 (+25) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,814 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staff
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
General Staff
Russia attempts to breach Ukrainian defence on Novopavlivka front over 20 times – General Staff
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on "enlisting 500,000 more people": This figure dropped significantly after audit
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 48 times on front over past 24 hours, mostly on Novopavlivka front
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: