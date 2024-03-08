All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shahed drone stuck in wind turbine blade in Mykolaiv Oblast – video

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 8 March 2024, 11:28
Shahed drone stuck in wind turbine blade in Mykolaiv Oblast – video
Photo: Mykolaiv Oblast police

A Shahed drone that hit a wind turbine in Mykolaiv Oblast failed to detonate, becoming lodged in the structure. The police extracted the UAV from the turbine.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast police

Quote: "Experts from the police explosive ordnance disposal unit said that the impact of the drone did not trigger the detonation of its warhead. However, the explosive payload remained inside the power generation station, posing a potential threat to the public.

Advertisement:

The dismantling of the Shahed drone was complicated by the fact that part of it was situated in a challenging location within the wind turbine blade and at a height of 55 metres above the ground. Police demolition specialists made a plan of action, prepared the necessary explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and came up with multiple ideas for extracting the UAV."

Details: The police report that having used specialised tools and a lifting crane, policemen ascended to a height of 55 metres. Employing a metal detector, they successfully identified the location of the explosive payload. When the Shahed drone struck the wind turbine blade, it broke into multiple pieces, triggering the metal detector in several places.

The police drilled holes using specialised equipment and, after a thorough inspection, carefully extracted the hazardous drone component to avoid causing damage. Once back on the ground, they safely destroyed it in a controlled detonation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mykolaiv Oblastdronespolice
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast, fire breaks out
Drone wreckage damages transformer at critical infrastructure facility in Odesa
Ukrainian forces down 10 out of 10 Russian-launched UAVs overnight
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: