Shahed drone stuck in wind turbine blade in Mykolaiv Oblast – video

A Shahed drone that hit a wind turbine in Mykolaiv Oblast failed to detonate, becoming lodged in the structure. The police extracted the UAV from the turbine.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast police

Quote: "Experts from the police explosive ordnance disposal unit said that the impact of the drone did not trigger the detonation of its warhead. However, the explosive payload remained inside the power generation station, posing a potential threat to the public.

The dismantling of the Shahed drone was complicated by the fact that part of it was situated in a challenging location within the wind turbine blade and at a height of 55 metres above the ground. Police demolition specialists made a plan of action, prepared the necessary explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and came up with multiple ideas for extracting the UAV."

Details: The police report that having used specialised tools and a lifting crane, policemen ascended to a height of 55 metres. Employing a metal detector, they successfully identified the location of the explosive payload. When the Shahed drone struck the wind turbine blade, it broke into multiple pieces, triggering the metal detector in several places.

The police drilled holes using specialised equipment and, after a thorough inspection, carefully extracted the hazardous drone component to avoid causing damage. Once back on the ground, they safely destroyed it in a controlled detonation.

