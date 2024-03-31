5 civilians injured in Russian rocket strike on Kharkiv Oblast

Early reports indicate that five civilians sustained injuries as a result of a Russian rocket strike on the Zmiiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of Sunday, 31 March.

Source: Serhii Melnyk, Head of the Kharkiv Military Garrison, on Telegram

Quote: "Enemy forces carried out a rocket strike on a village in the Zmiiv district of [Kharkiv] Oblast this afternoon.

Early reports indicate there are five casualties."

