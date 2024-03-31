All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

5 civilians injured in Russian rocket strike on Kharkiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 31 March 2024, 18:19
5 civilians injured in Russian rocket strike on Kharkiv Oblast
Zmiiv. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Early reports indicate that five civilians sustained injuries as a result of a Russian rocket strike on the Zmiiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of Sunday, 31 March.

Source: Serhii Melnyk, Head of the Kharkiv Military Garrison, on Telegram 

Quote: "Enemy forces carried out a rocket strike on a village in the Zmiiv district of [Kharkiv] Oblast this afternoon.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate there are five casualties."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwarmissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian bomb disposal team defuse Russian aerial bomb in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, civilians killed and wounded
Russian Forces attack village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 12-year-old boy
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: