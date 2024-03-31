5 civilians injured in Russian rocket strike on Kharkiv Oblast
Sunday, 31 March 2024, 18:19
Early reports indicate that five civilians sustained injuries as a result of a Russian rocket strike on the Zmiiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of Sunday, 31 March.
Source: Serhii Melnyk, Head of the Kharkiv Military Garrison, on Telegram
Quote: "Enemy forces carried out a rocket strike on a village in the Zmiiv district of [Kharkiv] Oblast this afternoon.
Advertisement:
Early reports indicate there are five casualties."
Support UP or become our patron!