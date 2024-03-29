Ukrainian bomb disposal team defuse Russian aerial bomb in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video

Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

A State Emergency Service bomb disposal team has seized and destroyed an OFAB-250 aerial bomb in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "Yesterday, after the latest attack by the Russian army on the border village of Ruska Lozova, an enemy OFAB-250 high-explosive fragmentation aerial bomb was found in the garden near one of the houses.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

If this 250-kg bomb had gone off, it would have caused significant damage to civilians’ homes, and the worst thing is that it could have taken people's lives or injured them."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Law enforcement officers reportedly closed roads and, together with rescue workers, evacuated the residents of the surrounding areas.

The bomb disposal team from the State Emergency Service seized the aerial bomb, transported it to the disposal site, and defused it.

