All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian bomb disposal team defuse Russian aerial bomb in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 29 March 2024, 15:11
Ukrainian bomb disposal team defuse Russian aerial bomb in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video
Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

A State Emergency Service bomb disposal team has seized and destroyed an OFAB-250 aerial bomb in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast on Facebook 

Advertisement:

Quote: "Yesterday, after the latest attack by the Russian army on the border village of Ruska Lozova, an enemy OFAB-250 high-explosive fragmentation aerial bomb was found in the garden near one of the houses.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

If this 250-kg bomb had gone off, it would have caused significant damage to civilians’ homes, and the worst thing is that it could have taken people's lives or injured them."

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Law enforcement officers reportedly closed roads and, together with rescue workers, evacuated the residents of the surrounding areas. 

The bomb disposal team from the State Emergency Service seized the aerial bomb, transported it to the disposal site, and defused it.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastState Emergency Service
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, civilians killed and wounded
Russian Forces attack village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 12-year-old boy
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with various weapons, injuring 4 civilians and causing severe damage – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: