Ukrainian forces stop Russian sabotage group in Sumy Oblast, 49 combat encounters occur in combat zone – General Staff

Ukrainian troops stopped an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate the Ukrainian territory on 31 March. In total, 49 combat encounters occurred in the combat zone.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of Ukraine

Details: The Russians launched 23 missile attacks and 61 airstrikes, as well as 41 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

Advertisement:

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts there have been no significant changes to the operative situation and no signs of formations of the offensive groupings of the Russians.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts the Ukrainian forces prevented the infiltration of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group into Ukrainian territory near the settlement of Stara Huta in Sumy Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Oleksandrivka in Sumy Oblast and Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 20 settlements were struck by the Russians from artillery and mortars, including Buda-Vorobiivska and Yeline in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Lukashivka and Starykove in Sumy Oblast; Kozacha Lopan, Lukiantsi and Ternova in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front the Russians did not conduct assault actions. They launched airstrikes near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire of the Russians, mainly Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Stepova Novoselivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Pershotravneve in Kharkiv Oblast and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Nevske in Luhansk Oblast, Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk Oblast were attacked by the Russians from artillery and mortars.

On the Bakhmut front the Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to improve their tactical positions. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were attacked by the Russians from artillery and mortars, specifically Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Semenivka, Umanske and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to dislodge the Ukrainian units from their positions. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi and Orlivka in Donetsk Oblast. Nearly 20 settlements were attacked by the Russians from artillery and mortars, including Berdychi, Umanske, Netailove and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka and to the east from Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the defences of Ukrainian forces 16 times. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Pobieda and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians supported by aircraft launched two attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks occurred in about 20 settlements such as Malynivka, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched two attacks on the Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Artillery and mortar attacks of the Russians were launched on 10 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Kizomys, Antonivka, Krynky and Poniativka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched 10 attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment of the Russians.

Ukrainian missile units struck two drone control points, an air defence system, a radio-electronic warfare system and an artillery system belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!