Total of 85 combat take place in frontline over past day – Ukrainian General Staff

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 85 combat clashes between Ukraine’s Defence Forces and the Russians took place at the front line over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 31 March

In total, the Russians launched 17 missile strikes and 83 airstrikes and fired 87 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Quote: "At the end of the last day, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 11 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed nine UAVs, and in the morning, the enemy used cruise missiles of various types to attack.

Data on the latest attack is being confirmed."

Details: Over the past day, the following settlements came under airstrikes: Neskuchne in Sumy Oblast; Hryhorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoliubivka in Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Stavky, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Berdychi, Semenivka, Vodiane, Oleksandropil and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks in the vicinity of Terny in Donetsk Oblast and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 attacks near Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, where the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and east of Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 36 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River twice.

At the same time, over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck four anti-aircraft missile systems and 11 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Units from Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four radar stations, one command post, one area where Russian military personnel were concentrated, four air defence systems and one artillery piece belonging to the Russians.