Russians strike civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 31 March 2024, 22:56
The Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv. Photo: Google maps

The Russians have launched an attack on civilian infrastructure in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers have struck civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Civilian facilities and cars have been damaged. As of now no people have been injured.

The inspection of the site of the attack is ongoing. The type of armament used is being identified."

Details: Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, reported that the strike occurred in the proximity of a residential area.

At about 22:00, Ukraine's Air Force twice reported that guided bomb units had been launched from Russian fighter jets in Kharkiv Oblast.

