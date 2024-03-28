All Sections
Russian offensive on Kharkiv is currently impossible – Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 28 March 2024, 12:34
Stock photo: Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

The information about Russian forces preparing to launch an offensive on the city of Kharkiv is part of Russia's propaganda of fear campaign and is not true, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) has stressed.

Source: press service of CCD, citing Lieutenant Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the CCD

Quote: "Russia has no resources to launch an offensive on Kharkiv. All their fables about readiness to surround the city are intended for domestic and foreign audiences and are part of the 'propaganda of fear' campaign.

The claims about 350,000 soldiers they want to recruit for this task, threats from [Russian propagandist Vladimir] Solovyov are just words. This is a psychological operation. At the moment, the enemy can only bombard and terrorise the city, and so they create narratives about an impossible offensive. But the enemy is always using bombardments to frighten everyone with offensives."

Details: Kovalenko stressed that Ukraine's Defence Forces are ready for all possible threats.

Background: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing sources close to the Kremlin, claimed that Russian "political elites" are not ruling out that Russia and its ruler Vladimir Putin might try to capture Kharkiv and gradually end the so-called "special military operation" [as the Russians call the war in Ukraine – ed.].

