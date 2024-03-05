All Sections
Yale University calculates number of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 03:26
Yale University calculates number of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Map: Conflictobservatory

The Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale University in the US has reported that it had documented 223 cases of damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure in 17 oblasts between October 2022 and April 2023.

Source: US State Department; Conflict Observatory

Details: In most of these incidents, the damaged infrastructure was far from the contact line, which casts doubt on whether the strikes were aimed at legitimate military targets.

This pattern of attacks points to Russia's large-scale and targeted attempts to damage vital electricity production and transmission infrastructure across Ukraine during a period of increased demand for heating. 

Almost 53% of attacks occurred in only five regions: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv and Kherson. Kyiv Oblast suffered the most.

Background: 

  • Earlier, it was reported that this winter, the Russian occupiers had attacked DTEK power plants at least 40 times [DTEK is the largest private investor in the energy industry in Ukraine - ed.].

Subjects: energywar
