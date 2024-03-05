Ukraine's Air Force downs 18 attack drones out of 22 launched
Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 06:58
The Russians attacked with 22 Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 March, and Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 18 of them.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Details: The drones were launched from the area of Balaklava in occupied Crimea.
Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.
As a result of combat operations, air defence assets and personnel destroyed 18 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast.
