Ukraine's Air Force downs 18 attack drones out of 22 launched

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 06:58
Ukraine's Air Force downs 18 attack drones out of 22 launched
A destroyed Shahed kamikaze drone. Photo: Serhii Naiev on Telegram

The Russians attacked with 22 Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 March, and Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 18 of them.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force 

Details: The drones were launched from the area of Balaklava in occupied Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, air defence assets and personnel destroyed 18 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast.


