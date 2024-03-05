Ukraine's Air Force downs 18 attack drones out of 22 launched

The Russians attacked with 22 Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 March, and Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 18 of them.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The drones were launched from the area of Balaklava in occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, air defence assets and personnel destroyed 18 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast.



Support UP or become our patron!