Security Service detains Russian agent planning to blow up Zaporizhzhia post office – photo

Counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), during a special operation, has detained a Russian agent who planned to blow up a local post office in the centre of Zaporizhzhia using a remote explosive device.

Source: press offices of the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "In early February 2024, the suspect received instructions from Russian overseers to commit a terrorist act in a densely populated area of Zaporizhzhia. The intended act of terror aimed to cause numerous casualties and destruction, disrupt public safety and instil fear in the population."

Details: The SSU reported that, in preparation for the crime, a resident recruited by Russia in 2023 manufactured an improvised explosive device with a remote control in his own residence, following instructions provided by Russian secret services.

The suspect hid the ready-made device in boxes of fruit packaging, intending to later dispatch them to the cargo department of one of the postal operators. He planned to deliver the "package" to its destination not personally but through a courier to enhance concealment. Upon receiving notification of the "order" delivery at the post office, the man intended to activate the explosive device by phone.

The Russians hoped that detonating the device would result in numerous casualties among the civilian population and spread panic in the frontline city.

The suspect was exposed during the preparation phase, allowing for step-by-step documentation of their criminal activities. This led to intercepting the shipment with the explosive device and detaining its owner.

Additionally, during the investigation, the Security Service determined that an additional task of the Russian agent was to identify locations of clusters of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the searches of the detainee's residence and vehicle, items and components for creating an improvised explosive device were seized. Computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of criminal activities were also discovered.

Security Service investigators have served the Russian agent with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

