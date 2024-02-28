Security Service detains Kharkiv university employee on espionage charges – photo

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a university employee who was providing the Russians with information about the locations of equipment and troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote from SSU: "The investigation report shows that the detained individual turned out to be an engineer from one of the technical universities in the oblast, who was assisting occupiers in obtaining intelligence on the defence of Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

The aggressor's particular focus included the locations of air defence systems, fortifications, checkpoints, and Ukrainian armoured military vehicles.

The enemy was also interested in the supply lines of Ukrainian weaponry bound for Kupiansk."

Details: Reportedly, from October to December 2023, the woman provided Russia with information about the movement of ordinary and armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces, temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military personnel, and the locations of military equipment repair stations in Kharkiv Oblast.

To gather intelligence, the Russian agent would travel around the front-line territory of the oblast in her own car and covertly photograph the locations of the Armed Forces.

Currently, the woman is being held without bail, facing life imprisonment.

Support UP or become our patron!