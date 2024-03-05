All Sections
French parliamentary debate on security agreement with Ukraine planned for 12-13 March

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 13:40
French parliamentary debate on security agreement with Ukraine planned for 12-13 March
Photo: Getty Images

The parliamentary debate about the security agreement between France and Ukraine announced by the Elysee Palace is scheduled for 12-13 March.

Source: BFMTV with reference to its sources; European Pravda

A source familiar with the schedule said that the debate in the National Assembly is planned for 12 March, and the debate in the Senate for 13 March.

Background:

  • On 17 February, French President Emmanuel Macron instructed the government to "make a statement to the parliament" regarding the bilateral security agreement signed with Ukraine on 16 February and the situation in Ukraine as a whole, after which there will be a "debate and vote".
  • Subsequently, it became known that the French president will gather leaders of parties represented in Parliament to talk about the "situation in Ukraine" on Thursday, 7 March, which is obviously a preparatory meeting before the debate.
  • On Tuesday, Macron travelled to Prague, where he will explain his position on France's participation in the Czech plan to purchase shells for Ukraine outside of Europe.

