French parliamentary debate on security agreement with Ukraine planned for 12-13 March

The parliamentary debate about the security agreement between France and Ukraine announced by the Elysee Palace is scheduled for 12-13 March.

Source: BFMTV with reference to its sources; European Pravda

A source familiar with the schedule said that the debate in the National Assembly is planned for 12 March, and the debate in the Senate for 13 March.

Background:

On 17 February, French President Emmanuel Macron instructed the government to "make a statement to the parliament" regarding the bilateral security agreement signed with Ukraine on 16 February and the situation in Ukraine as a whole, after which there will be a "debate and vote".

Subsequently, it became known that the French president will gather leaders of parties represented in Parliament to talk about the "situation in Ukraine" on Thursday, 7 March, which is obviously a preparatory meeting before the debate.

On Tuesday, Macron travelled to Prague, where he will explain his position on France's participation in the Czech plan to purchase shells for Ukraine outside of Europe.

