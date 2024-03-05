All Sections
76 combat clashes occur on front line, Ukraine's Air Force lands 11 strikes – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 5 March 2024, 19:14
76 combat clashes occur on front line, Ukraine's Air Force lands 11 strikes – General Staff report
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 76 combat clashes have occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours. The Russians have carried out 2 missile strikes and 67 airstrikes, and fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas from multiple launch rocket systems 95 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 5 March

Quote: "Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 clusters of enemy military personnel over the past day.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, one ammunition depot, one Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, and a Zoopark-1 radar station."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations. 

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled one Russian attack near Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 Russian attacks near Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Semenivka and Orlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 34 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to attack near Huliaipole, Malynivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians did not give up on their intentions to drive Ukrainian forces from their positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River, despite significant losses in manpower. Over the past day, the Russians carried out two unsuccessful assaults.

As a result of an operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Russia's Sergei Kotov patrol ship was sunk with its crew on board on the night of 4-5 March 2024. Information about the presence of a Ka-29 transport and combat helicopter on board the ship is being confirmed.

