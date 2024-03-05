Ukraine's PM says incentives, not penalties, will bring Ukrainians back home from abroad

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stressed that there is no question of using administrative measures to bring back Ukrainians from abroad, only incentives.

Source: Shmyhal at a government meeting

Quote: "We are not talking about administrative measures, only incentives. More security, better living conditions, and more opportunities.

There are programmes within the country to work towards this, such as eRecovery, eHouse, grants and affordable loans to start your own business."

Details: Shmyhal noted that the government has allocated UAH 9.3 billion (about US$240 million) from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of the Armed Aggression for Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernihiv oblasts.

These funds will be used to reconstruct residential buildings, schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities.

